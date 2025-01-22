East Valley builder buys more Arizona lots, sees potential for fast-growing area

Chandler-based Nexstar Homes, which has focused on the East Valley since its inception, is turning its investment eye to the West Valley.

Plans call for building homes ranging between 3,600 and 4,600 square feet on land recently purchased near 115th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria.

The luxury homebuilder paid $1.05 million to FEF Properties LLC for a 5.87-acre vacant parcel at 25613 N. 115th Ave., Peoria.

Nextstar Homes bought its first parcel of land in the West Valley around this time last year just to the southwest of this new Peoria parcel, said Austin Simonton, co-founder and vice president of land acquisition for Nexstar Homes.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.