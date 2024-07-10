Dutch Bros signs Valley's largest office lease of the year

TEMPE, AZ — Dutch Bros Inc. has found its home for a corporate office in Arizona.

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), which is based in Grants Pass, Oregon, has signed a full-building lease at Liberty Center at Rio Salado — a business park in Tempe — according to industry sources and multiple second quarter office market reports by brokerage firms with a presence in Phoenix.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Dutch Bros will occupy 136,426 square feet at 1930 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, in the same building that was once home to the headquarters of Tempe-based online car retailer Carvana Co.

Dutch Bros' corporate office expansion into the Valley has been ongoing since the start of the year.

The company opened a small office at The Quad in Scottsdale at 6320 E. Thomas Road earlier this year to temporarily house company's operations support staff before it moved into a large office space.

Dutch Bros has suggested that 40% of its corporate staff companywide will be working in the Phoenix area office by the beginning of 2025.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.