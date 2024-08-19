Drive-thru restaurant takes over former Mesa car wash space

Phoenix-based Angie’s Food Concepts, which was founded by Tony and Roushan Christofellis in 2021, is looking to expand its footprint with a new location in Mesa.

The Mesa Design Review Board heard about the proposed restaurant earlier this week. Angie’s Prime Grill wants to open a new location at 1118 W. Guadalupe Road in Mesa. The site is currently home to a shuttered car wash, which is planned to be demolished for the new restaurant.

The site is owned by Glenwood Commercial Real Estate, which has a history with Angie’s Food Concepts. It owns a property in Chandler that is home to Angie’s Lobster. The proposed 1,840-square-foot restaurant building would be built on 35,000 square feet and would consist of a kitchen, storage, restrooms, and 411 square feet of indoor dining. Angie’s Prime Grill’s customers will mostly utilize the restaurant’s dual drive-thru lanes.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.