Downtown Phoenix Hilton in historic building acquired by Florida investors

PHOENIX — The Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown hotel, which opened in January, has new owners.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a Florida-based hotel real estate investment trust focused on investing in extended-stay hotels, acquired the 148-room hotel for $43.3 million, the company said on May 31.

The property is located at 125 E. Jackson Street, just south of Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

The newly constructed hotel uses the Fuller Paint Company Building, built in 1929, for its reception area, lobby, 1,200 square feet of meeting space and bar – called Fuller’s Bar. The rest of the hotel is in the six-story tower adjacent to the historic building.

