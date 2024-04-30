Discount Tire inks national sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer

Discount Tire and Major League Soccer have inked a multiyear partnership in the U.S. that places the Scottsdale-based company as the official tire retailer of MLS, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Sports Business Journal reported that Discount Tire was represented by ANC in negotiations with MLS.

The deal will give Discount Tire exposure on MLS Season Pass, the league's Apple TV-based streaming service, as well as weekly game broadcasts on Fox.

