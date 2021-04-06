Diamondbacks increase in value despite pandemic, report says

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball, in general, lost millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Phoenix-based team still increased its value over the last year.

It was not just the Diamondbacks; all MLB teams but one saw the value of their franchise increase from 2020 to 2021, according to Forbes’ annual ranking of the values of MLB’s teams. The one that didn’t increase was the Tampa Bay Rays, which stayed at the same valuation as 2020.

The Diamondbacks increased in value by 2% from last year to $1.32 billion. That ranks them No. 20 out of all 30 MLB teams on Forbes’ list – ahead of the Colorado Rockies at $1.3 billion and below the Minnesota Twins at $1.325 billion.

The Diamondbacks were ranked the same in 2020.

The New York Yankees are MLB’s most valuable team with a valuation of $5.25 billion, according to Forbes. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are ranked second and third. The full rankings can be found here.

