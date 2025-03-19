Watch Now
Diamondbacks CEO: ‘Confident’ stadium funding bill will pass

The Arizona House passed a bill — HB2704 — late Wednesday afternoon that would divert sales tax revenue from Chase Field and income tax revenue from the team to a fund that would pay for fixes and upgrades to the ballpark. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Jeff Weninger, a Republican who represents District 13, said during an earlier House Commerce Committee hearing that the bill is an interesting solution to the longstanding dispute over how to maintain the ballpark.
Derrick Hall, the president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks, said Tuesday he is confident that a bill that would create a mechanism to help fund a massive renovation to Chase Field would be signed into law this year.

HB2704 has already been approved by the House side of the Arizona State Legislature, with both Republican and Democratic members showing support for the bill. Hall said he is expecting the bill to be going through the Arizona Senate in the coming days.

“We think it could go through committee next week and so then it would go to the floor,” Hall said. “Obviously we had a big first step with the House. We got to get through the Senate, and then I'm confident that the governor is in support.”

