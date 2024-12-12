Development agreement for $7 billion project clears first hurdle

The city of Phoenix has proposed a development agreement for the $7 billion Halo Vista development around the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. project.

The economic development and housing subcommittee at its Dec. 11 meeting recommended unanimous approval for its agreement to reimburse the project's developers for major public infrastructure improvements.

The 2,300-acre project is being developed by Mack Real Estate Group and McCourt Partners, who acquired the site in a state land auction earlier this year and recently unveiled their initial plans for Halo Vista. The first phase is expected to break ground in 2025 and include infrastructure, an auto mall, retail, office and industrial development.

