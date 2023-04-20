Developers start construction on West Valley site originally envisioned for industrial center 20 years ago

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Nevada-based Dermody Properties kicked off construction on what will be a historic industrial hub for the small West Valley city of El Mirage about 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix.

The LogistiCenter at Copperwing, valued at $1.5 billion, will feature more than 10 million square feet of speculative space and be developed across 1,000 acres over the next decade.

Dermody and its partners broke ground on the first phase of the project on Wednesday next to the Northwest Valley Family YMCA near the southwest corner of Peoria Avenue and El Mirage Road. The first phase will comprise two buildings totaling 566,602 square feet.

As one of the largest industrial centers in the state, the project will also be a game-changing development for El Mirage, which historically only had land to offer potential employers.

