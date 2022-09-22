Developer looks to make $1.5 million in improvements to CityScape park in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is looking to reimburse Red Development to make significant improvements to a staple park at the CityScape mixed-use development in downtown.

A city report says that Red CityScape Development LLC, an entity connected to Phoenix-based Red, plans to make $1.5 million in improvements to Patriots Park, an open area with water features, seating and more.

CityScape was developed by Red in the late 2000s and is comprised of a 1.2 million-square-foot urban area in the downtown Phoenix core.

The main park is part of the retail section of CityScape, which also includes 3,000 below-grade parking spaces and numerous retailers and restaurants such as CVS, Chipotle, Urban Outfitters, EOS Fitness and more. The property also contains about 600,000 square feet of office space and hundreds of apartments.

