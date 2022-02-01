Despite holiday travel, Sky Harbor passenger totals drop in December amid rise of Omicron

PHOENIX — As Covid-19 and the Omicron Variant spread in December, fewer people flew in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

In December, a total of 3,800,399 passengers went through the terminals of Phoenix’s primary airport. Passenger traffic dropped 9.2% from December 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Compared to the same month in 2020, December more than doubled its passenger count from 1.9 million.

In November 2021, Sky Harbor surpassed its pre-Covid passenger levels for the first time since March 2020. But it appears that many people elected to stay home or drive during the busy holiday travel season with latest surge of cases.

