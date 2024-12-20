Desert Diamond Casino plans pair of hotels in West Valley

The Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise has opened its fifth Arizona casino in Glendale, called Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy, and is already planning additional amenities for guests.

Construction kicked off in 2023 on the $450 million state-of-the-art casino, which features 900 slot machines, a poker room, sportsbook and table games across 184,000 square feet.

The casino's doors opened on Dec. 18 to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where hundreds of guests received a first look at the 184,000-square-foot facility. It's located at 8200 N. Sarival Ave. along the Loop 303 and Northern Parkway.

