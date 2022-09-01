Defense Department awards contract to Raytheon to provide surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine

PHOENIX — Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a $182 million contract to provide midrange surface-to-air missile systems to be used by the Ukrainian military as it continues to battle the Russian invasion that began in February.

The Tucson-based division of Raytheon Technologies jointly developed the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, with Norway’s Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, and it’s already in use by several nations.

The contract is part of $2.98 billion in aid for Ukraine announced by the Department of Defense on Aug. 24.

That announcement said that part of the assistance would include six additional NASAMS systems and munitions, along with other weapons, ammunition and system supplies.

