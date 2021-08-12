Deadline for Tempe sports arena proposals pushed back

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes and any other professional sports franchise looking at building a new home in Tempe have more time to submit proposals.

On Wednesday morning, Tempe amended its request for proposals for a sports stadium or arena and entertainment district to be built on a current a solid waste compost yard.

While still asking for the sports facilities, 1,000 residential units, 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a large, shaded plaza, Tempe moved the due date to Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. Previously proposals were due on Aug. 19.

The city seems to be delaying the deadline to allow firms to include a public safety study with their proposals.

With the announcement of the new deadline, Tempe also gave a little more insight into what its expectations are for the proposals and the project going forward.

“This project will increase public safety requirements exponentially and we need the firms to demonstrate that they expect this as well as propose what the increase will mean in terms of cost to our city,” the amended RFP stated.

