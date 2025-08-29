Data theft at Barrett-Jackson exposes financial info of high-profile car enthusiasts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson Auction Co., the Scottsdale-based company that puts on several high-profile collector car auctions a year including two in the Valley, is facing a class action lawsuit following a significant data breach.

In late July, Barrett-Jackson informed affected clients and government regulators that personal information of customers and employees may have been stolen as part of a data breach that occurred around Nov. 25, 2024.

While the company has not released specific details of the breach, it did say in a statement that the November 2024 cyber event impacted “some of the devices” within the Barrett-Jackson network.

The cybercriminals copied certain personal information including social security numbers, financial account information, credit/debit card information, driver’s license information, health insurance information and digital signatures of “thousands of individuals,” according to Maricopa County Superior Court documents.

“We take our responsibility to safeguard information very seriously, and promptly took measures to secure our systems,” a spokesperson for Barrett-Jackson said in a statement sent to the Business Journal. “We also worked with leading cybersecurity specialists to investigate the cause and scope of that event, and to ensure we are protected from any future similar incidents.”

