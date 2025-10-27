CSAA Insurance Group inks hefty office lease in Deer Valley

CSAA Insurance Group has signed one of the largest office leases in the Deer Valley submarket since the pandemic.

The company recently inked an eight-year, 41,000-square-foot lease at Terrawest, a Class A office building at 25800 N Norterra Pkwy in north Phoenix that's owned by Silver Creek Development.

The large lease marks the latest win for Silver Creek, which earlier this month executed a 130,000-square-foot lease with SyberJet — which is led by former Nikola CEO Trevor Milton — at another of its buildings, Ascend at Chandler Airport Center. That lease remains the Phoenix metro’s largest direct office lease of 2025.

CSAA is the insurance affiliate of AAA, which offers roadside assistance to millions of members across the country.

