Crust Simply Italian plans to open a fourth Valley location

MESA, AZ — Michael Merendino, a first-generation American and longtime East Coaster, is bringing his love for Italian-American comfort food to Mesa this fall.

Crust Simply Italian, an East Coast Italian food and drink concept, will open its fourth location in a new commercial and residential complex in downtown Mesa's The Grid later this year, the restaurant chain announced. The restaurant on Main Street will feature authentic pasta dishes, Italian-style rustica-shaped pizzas, and craft cocktails.

In addition, the restaurant will include a full wrap-around patio and a neighborhood restaurant bar that can seat up to 25 patrons. Crust will also have a private dining room suitable for "family-sized" groups.

A new speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and bar will also open alongside the restaurant. The bar has not been named, and is inviting community members to submit their favorite ideas to name the new concept on social media @birdsofafeatherbar_mesa.

