TEMPE, AZ — The National Hockey League will start its 2022-2023 season on Oct. 11, but modifications to the 5,000-seat arena where the Arizona Coyotes will be based won’t be finished until December.

The team, which was not allowed to renew its lease of Gila River Arena in Glendale and is pursuing the construction of its own arena and entertainment district in Tempe, will play the 2022-2023 season in Arizona State University’s multipurpose arena, which is under construction.

The $115 million arena, which will be home to Sun Devils hockey, wrestling and gymnastics, is expected to be completed in October, according to an ASU spokesman. But for the Coyotes to compete in the arena, the NHL required several modifications, including separate locker rooms.

The Coyotes are paying more than $20 million to build a separate two-story, 15,000 square-foot structure adjacent to the northeastern edge of the ASU arena. The building would house NHL-quality home and away team locker rooms, training areas, equipment rooms, nutrition stations, coaches work room, team storage and a fitness room. Once the Coyotes move to a permanent home, ASU will get full control of these facilities.

