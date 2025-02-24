Could Phoenix Rising move to a new top-tier US soccer league?

The United Soccer League announced this week its intentions to launch a Division I men’s league designed to rival Major League Soccer and Phoenix Rising FC appears to be a prime target for the league’s expansion.

The new top-tier U.S. men’s league is set to begin play in 2027 and is looking to start with an initial 12 franchises with 75% of those teams in metropolitan markets of at least 1 million people.

Phoenix Rising currently plays in the USL Championship league, which is Division II.

USL has not released very many details about the new league, but initial details suggest Phoenix could be a candidate to move up.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.