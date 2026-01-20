Valley consumer sentiment drops as economic concerns spread beyond lower-income groups

PHOENIX — Consumer sentiment saw a broad-based decline in the fourth quarter of 2025, suggesting systemic economic concerns may be to blame as opposed to isolated regional declines, and even wealthier Americans in what's being view as a K-shaped economic recovery may not be immune.

Across the Phoenix metro, consumer sentiment dipped in the fourth quarter, erasing the effects of a slight bump in the third quarter.

That’s according to the Metropolitan Consumer Sentiment Index, a quarterly index published by American City Business Journals in partnership with global decision-intelligence company Morning Consult. The index tracks consumer and business sentiments in more than 40 major metro areas based on more than 5,000 daily interviews.

The Phoenix metro scored 94.76 in the fourth quarter, down from the Q3 2025 score of 97.1, with a year-over-year decline of 3 points. Scores above 100 represent positive sentiments, and the last time Phoenix was in that territory was the first quarter of 2025.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.