Construction of Coyotes arena in Tempe could cost Sky Harbor $21.5M a year, study says

If Tempe allows the Arizona Coyotes to build their proposed arena, entertainment district, hotels, office buildings and luxury apartments, it could cost Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport millions of dollars a year, according to Phoenix officials.

During an April 21 Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board meeting, Jordan Feld, Phoenix’s deputy aviation director, said that the airport, along with an outside economist, ran a study to see how Sky Harbor could be impacted by the construction phase of the proposed $1.9 billion project.

The answer: A loss of $21.5 million every year.

The study also suggested that there would be serious delays at Sky Harbor and that the airport’s capacity could ultimately be limited. Furthermore, the study said that, because of the impact on the airport, the larger Phoenix economy could lose $264 million a year.

