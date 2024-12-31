Condor ends service to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport after German high-court ruling

PHOENIX — Flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Frankfurt, Germany, are among several routes being cut by German airline Condor.

Condor has notified Sky Harbor officials that it has canceled its Phoenix to Frankfurt route effective in 2025.

"The cancellation is due to circumstances beyond our control as a German court ruled last week that Lufthansa is no longer required to give Condor access to their feeder network at Frankfurt," Heather Shelbrack, Sky Harbor's deputy aviation director, said in a statement. "The airline will be notifying passengers of cancellations and working to rebook alternate itineraries or arrange for refunds."

