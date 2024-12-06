Company has two office-to-industrial conversion projects on tap in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Over the past few years, industrial developers have flooded into the Phoenix market to take advantage of opportunities in fast-growing hubs around the Loop 303 and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

With an oversupply of warehouses on the fringes on the Valley, one commercial developer has decided to target largely built-out submarkets for a handful of projects totaling 2 million square feet.

"Twenty-four months ago, we started to see the writing on the wall," said John Paul Mulhern, director of real estate development forRyan Cos.

The Minnesota-based firm is currently planning, developing or leasing five industrial projects along a central corridor of the Phoenix market, where vacancies are significantly lower than the outer-lying edges.

