The Tempe Chamber of Commerce has a new interim chief executive officer after the sudden and unexplained departure of former CEO Colin Diaz.

The organization said that former Tempe City Council member and Vice Mayor Robin Arredondo-Savage will lead the Chamber’s transition as it begins the search for a permanent CEO to replace Diaz.

The Tempe Chamber did not address the circumstances of Diaz’s separation from the organization, but did refer to him as a “former employee.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.