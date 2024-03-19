City of Phoenix implements water conservation requirements for major water users

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has approved new water regulations for major water users, but it's expected to have minimal impact on existing projects.

Phoenix City Council in March moved forward with new rules for facilities that will use more than 250,000 gallons per day with additional requirements for those expected to use more than 500,000 gallons per day.

"Passing our new large water user ordinance is another important milestone in our longstanding commitment to a comprehensive approach to protect our water resources,” said Mayor Kate Gallego in a statement. “This new policy will ensure we are balancing our economic development priorities with the critical need to secure our water supply for generations to come.

All major water users will have to provide a water conservation plan for approval while companies over the 500,000-gallon amount will also have to use recycled or conserved water for 30% of their water demand.

