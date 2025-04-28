Circle K partners with Valley restaurant for grab-and-go burritos

Circle K, the Tempe-based convenience store chain owned by Canadian retail giant Alimentation Couche-Tard, has partnered with a local Mexican restaurant to add new grab-and-go items at its stores.

The convenience store giant will now be offering a wide variety of Burrito Express burritos at some of its Valley stores in an area of the store equipped with Burrito Express branding. Eight different types of Burrito Express burritos are being sold at Circle K.

The Circle K-Burrito Express partnerships launched earlier in 2025 with the first Burrito Express Fast and Fresh hub inside a Circle K store in Gilbert. Now, Circle K and Burrito Express are in the planning stages of launching the concept at five more stores in the metro Phoenix area.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.