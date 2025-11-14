Cigna division to lay off Phoenix metro employees in anticipation of acquisition

A subsidiary of Cigna Corp. that is in the process of being acquired by Scottsdale-based HonorHealth is laying off 143 employees in metro Phoenix.

Evernorth Care Group, the medical practice division of Cigna, confirmed the layoffs in a WARN letter sent to the state of Arizona on Nov. 11. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires that employers provide advanced warning before large-scale layoffs, plant closings or relocations.

HonorHealth in September announced it will acquire 11 of Evernorth Care Group's 18 locations in metro Phoenix. Evernorth employs about 600 people at its eight metro Phoenix locations.

