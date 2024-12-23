CHIPS funding finalized for Amkor's West Valley packaging factory

Amkor Technology Inc. has secured as much as $407 million in CHIPS Act grants from the White House for its proposed advanced semiconductor packaging and testing plant in metro Phoenix.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Dec. 20 that it has awarded the funds to Tempe-based Amkor for its 500,000-square-foot factory that's expected to employ 2,000 people in Peoria.

Amkor's funding was finalized months after the White House said it had signed a preliminary agreement for $400 million in grants and $200 million in loans for the company's project. Amkor ultimately declined the $200 million loan, according to a Department of Commerce spokesperson.

