Chicanos Por La Causa names new CEO

Chicanos Por La Causa has named Alicia Nuñez its new president and CEO, the Phoenix-based nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Nuñez is first female leader in Chicanos Por La Causa’s 55-year history. She most recently served as the organization’s president and interim CEO after David Adame resigned in October to pursue other opportunities.

Nuñez, who has more than 23 years of financial and operational management experience, joined Chicanos Por La Causa in 2006 and has served in a variety of roles within the organization, including vice president of business enterprises and chief financial officer.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.