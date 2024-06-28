Chandler mayor elected chair of Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council

PHOENIX — Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke has been elected as chair of Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council.

Known as MAG, the association is a forum for local governments working together on issues.

Member agencies of MAG span 27 cities and towns, three Native American nations, Maricopa County, portions of Pinal County and the Arizona Department of Transportation, according to its website.

Hartke succeeds Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who moves to past chair of the association. Gallego was elected in June 2023.

As he steps in, Hartke's big priority is getting projects lined up if voters say yes to Proposition 479, extending an existing half-cent sales tax in Maricopa County to fund ongoing and future transportation projects. Proposition 479, once known as Proposition 400, will appear on Maricopa County ballots for the Nov. 5 general election.

