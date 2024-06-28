Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Chandler mayor elected chair of Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council

Kevin Hartke will succeed Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego in the role
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Kevin Hartke
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 28, 2024

PHOENIX — Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke has been elected as chair of Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council.

Known as MAG, the association is a forum for local governments working together on issues.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Member agencies of MAG span 27 cities and towns, three Native American nations, Maricopa County, portions of Pinal County and the Arizona Department of Transportation, according to its website.

Hartke succeeds Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who moves to past chair of the association. Gallego was elected in June 2023.

As he steps in, Hartke's big priority is getting projects lined up if voters say yes to Proposition 479, extending an existing half-cent sales tax in Maricopa County to fund ongoing and future transportation projects. Proposition 479, once known as Proposition 400, will appear on Maricopa County ballots for the Nov. 5 general election.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen