CEO of Phoenix firm Terros Health retires, successor named

PHOENIX — After growing Terros Health to an $86 million integrated health company with 870 employees over the past 23 years, Peggy Chase [bizjournals.com] is retiring as president and CEO.

Karen Hoffman Tepper, who has served as chief operating officer for the past eight years, has been named to take her place, effective May 6.

Chase said she's been planning to join her husband in retirement so they can spend time with their grandchildren, explore nature, travel and enjoy her hobby as a photographer. She said Tepper has been groomed for a while to take over the top spot in the C-suite.

"Karen has been part of that CEO succession plan for a long time — five years, probably," Chase said.

While Chase has been with Terros for the past 23 years, the two have worked together for the past eight years when Tepper joined the Phoenix-based nonprofit organization as COO.

