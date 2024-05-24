Watch Now
Central Station residential towers with office, retail reach big milestone in downtown Phoenix

The development is on track to open in the summer of 2025
Central Station
Posted at 9:05 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 12:05:32-04

PHOENIX — The prominent Central Station development in downtown Phoenix has reached another key milestone as it inches closer to opening.

The overall project is a 1 million-square-foot development featuring two residential towers that are 22 stories and 33 stories with 100,000 square feet of overall retail and office space in the heart of downtown.

Project developers celebrated the topping out of the tallest tower on Thursday, meaning a final beam was placed on top of the building as the project takes shape. The development team includes Houston-based Medistar Corp., Pennsylvania-based GMH Communities and CBRE Investment Management.

Central Station is on track to be open by the summer of 2025 with housing options for students and traditional renters ready to move in by the 2025-26 school year.

