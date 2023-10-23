Celebrity chef, local brewery, and more retailers to open at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council approved lease agreements this week that will bring new restaurants and retail shops to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

During the Oct. 18 Council meeting, contracts were approved with PHX S1 Restaurant Partners and Paradies Lagardère that will bring new restaurants and shops to the eighth concourse of Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4.

The Eighth Concourse is the newest concourse at Sky Harbor and was built for Southwest Airlines, the second largest operator at the Phoenix airport. Recently several restaurants opened in that concourse, including a hamburger concept from celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

The new restaurant leases will also include a concept from a celebrity chef. PHX S1, which is a partnership between current airport concessionaires HMSHost, Kind Hospitality. In addition, TMG Services Inc. will be opening Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar, which will feature the notable chef’s American dishes like burgers, sandwiches, pizza and more.

