Castelion eyes Pinal County site for missile testing, manufacturing

Castelion Corp. wants to test and build hypersonic missiles on unincorporated land in Pinal County, according to documents filed with the Arizona State Land Department.

The Torrance, California-based company is the previously undisclosed end user behind "Project Ranger," an economic development project proposed in unincorporated Pinal County, near San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15 gave a green light to rezone around 1,095 acres of now state-owned land to industrial to allow for Project Ranger, a manufacturing facility said to be capable of creating 300 high-paying jobs in its first phase.

The site is projected to be put up for auction by the end of the year.

