Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Castelion eyes Pinal County site for missile testing, manufacturing

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Castelion.jpg
Posted

Castelion Corp. wants to test and build hypersonic missiles on unincorporated land in Pinal County, according to documents filed with the Arizona State Land Department.

The Torrance, California-based company is the previously undisclosed end user behind "Project Ranger," an economic development project proposed in unincorporated Pinal County, near San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15 gave a green light to rezone around 1,095 acres of now state-owned land to industrial to allow for Project Ranger, a manufacturing facility said to be capable of creating 300 high-paying jobs in its first phase.

The site is projected to be put up for auction by the end of the year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen