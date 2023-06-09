Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Carvana shares soar more than 50% after company releases updated profit guidance

At one point during Thursday's trading, Carvana's stock gained more than 68% to reach $26.09
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Carvana.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 11:55:21-04

TEMPE, AZ — Carvana Co.’s shares skyrocketed Thursday as the Tempe-based used car retailer updated its profit outlook to reflect what it expects to be a stronger-than-anticipated second quarter.

Carvana’s (Nasdaq: CVNA) stock closed at $24.27, up 56% in heavy trading volume, on the company's announcement that it expects to achieve more than $50 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the second quarter due to cost-cutting measures.

At one point during Thursday's trading, Carvana's stock gained more than 68% to reach $26.09, marking an eight-month high.

Carvana also forecasts a record-breaking profit per vehicle of $6,000 in the second quarter, marking a 63% improvement over same period in 2022, according to a company announcement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!