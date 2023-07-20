Carvana shares soar as company announces debt restructuring deal, Q2 earnings

Carvana Co. shares soared Wednesday after the Tempe-based used car retailer announced it reached a deal with bondholders that will eliminate $1.2 billion in outstanding debt.

Carvana’s shares rallied on the news and gained 40%, closing at $55.88 a share on Wednesday after nearing $57 earlier in the day. Track the stock here.

Carvana’s agreement with bondholders — including Apollo Global Management — will slash more than 83% of its 2025 and 2027 unsecured note maturities and reduce cash interest expense by $430 million annually for the next two years, according to the company.

