Carvana acquires franchise auto dealership in Casa Grande

Tempe-based Carvana Co. has acquired a franchise auto dealership in Casa Grande in a move to expand its business beyond e-commerce used car sales.

On Friday, it closed its acquisition of Jerry Seiner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 2425 E. Florence Blvd. in Casa Grande, multiple sources familiar with the matter told the Business Journal.

Carvana is reopening the dealership on March 3 as Casa Grande CDJR and will retain its 41 employees. The dealership will continue new and used sales of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

