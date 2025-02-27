Cardinals to build multimillion-dollar facility after complaints by players

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals players rated the team’s facilities the worst in the NFL, but team ownership said there is a $100 million plan to address these issues.

The NFLPA’s annual survey of working conditions for players, which was released Feb. 26, ranked Arizona dead last out of all 32 teams in the league. The Cardinals' worst grades were mainly based around the team’s facilities.

The survey takes into account 11 different categories within teams: treatment of families, food/cafeteria, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach and owner. The NFLPA said 1,695 players completed the survey, which amounts to 77% of its membership or 52 players per team on average.

