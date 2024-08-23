Cardinals fans have the NFL's most affordable game day

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals have another reason to cheer: A ticket to a game at State Farm Stadium is the least expensive in the NFL.

The $98.54 ticket price for a Cardinals game is the most affordable in the league — and the only ticket coming in at less than $100, according to a survey from CardRates.com. The next lowest tickets were $101.64 for the Buffalo Bills and $101.78 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Rounding out the five cheapest were the Jacksonville Jaguars ($102.22) and the Los Angeles Rams ($103.90).

The report comes out around the same time as the latest valuation list from Sportico, which found that the Cardinals ranked No. 29 out of the NFL’s 32 teams at $4.85 billion. That value is an increase of 16% over last year, but Arizona still slipped three spots in the ranking as other teams saw bigger jumps.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.