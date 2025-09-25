Canadian manufacturer plans hiring surge after Mesa expansion

A major player in the data center sector is expanding its already robust presence in the East Valley.

Xnrgy Climate Systems Inc. has scooped up 330,000 square feet at Centris Industrial at Mesa, a Class A industrial complex that was completed in late 2024. Xnrgy will use the facility to produce its next-generation air-cooled chiller, according to a Sept. 17 announcement.

Including the new facility, located at Pecos Road and 80th Street, the manufacturer of climate systems for data centers and other facilities is expected to eventually have more than 1.3 million square feet of industrial space in Mesa once all its planned facilities are built out.

At full capacity, the company’s Mesa facilities could employ roughly 500 people, according to the announcement. The Montreal, Canada-based company has previously described its Mesa presence as its U.S. headquarters.

