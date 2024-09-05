Watch Now
Canadian buyers snap up even more Arizona residential real estate

Arizona is among the top 10 destinations for foreign buyers purchasing residential real estate, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors.

And the vast majority of Arizona's foreign buyers — at a whopping 60% — are Canadians.

NAR's 2024 Profile of International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate covers Realtor transactions with international clients who purchased and sold U.S. residential property during the 12-month period between April 2023 and March 2024.
 
Arizona ranked No. 4 for real estate investment in the country during that period, with 5% of all foreign buyers looking to the Grand Canyon State for purchases.

