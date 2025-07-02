Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Canada, Mexico lead foreign buyers of Arizona homes

The same report shows the Valley cities with the highest foreign interest are Phoenix, Mesa, and Chandler
PHOENIX — The housing market is shifting as buyers gain leverage, and America's housing market is showing increased interest from international buyers — including here in the Valley.

That’s according to a new report from Realtor.com, which analyzed international views of for-sale listings on the Realtor.com U.S. marketplace between January and March 2025, as compared to previous quarters.

The Arizona cities with robust foreign interest during Q1 are Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler, with 2.27% share of international homebuyers — ranking Arizona No. 8. All three cities are in Maricopa County, whose growth was driven primarily by a net international influx of 45,693 people, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

