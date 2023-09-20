California pizza restaurant brings on JLL as it considers Arizona expansion

PHOENIX — Slice House, a San Francisco-based pizza restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Tony Gemignani, has partnered with commercial real estate firm JLL as it looks to expand its footprint across the U.S., including into Arizona.

Slice House is a fast-casual concept that serves both slices and whole pizzas. Those pizzas are prepared in a variety of ways, including Detroit, New York and Sicilian styles.

Slice House is looking to move into the Phoenix market through a franchisee. While it hasn't selected one yet, the company has already signed an agreement with JLL to make sure its stores will be located in prime spots.

The agreement between Slice House and JLL has the real estate firm providing insights into market trends, site selection, lease negotiation, and facility management.

