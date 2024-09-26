California healthy restaurant expands footprint in East Valley

MESA, AZ — Trū Bowl Superfood Bar, a California-based acai bowl restaurant concept, is expanding its presence in the Valley after recently signing two new leases in Mesa and Chandler.

The restaurant chain, which already has a location in Gilbert near the intersection of Higley and Elliott roads, will be opening the first of its two new Valley locations at 2727 E. McKellips Road in Mesa on Oct. 1.

The Chandler store, located at 1900 W. Germann Road, is expected to open before the end of the year.

Healthly restaurant brands continue to be one of the fastest-growing concepts in the Valley and beyond.

This week, the seventh Flower Child restaurant in the Valley opened in Phoenix.

The restaurant’s founder, Sam Fox, told the Business Journal, he never imagined it would grow this big when he started the brand in 2014.

