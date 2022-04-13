California developer buys Big Surf water park and Oceanside ice rink in Tempe

The 35.5-acre site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena in Tempe has sold to a California-based real estate developer.

Inland Oceans Inc., an entity owned by Marvin and Jerry Rosenbaum of El Paso, Texas, sold the land, which was located at 1500 N. McClintock Drive near Loop 202 in Tempe, to Torrance, California-based Overton Moore Properties for $49.97 million, according to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Big Surf, which opened in 1969 and is said to be the nation’s first wave pool, closed for good. The ice rink recently lost its main tenant, Arizona State University’s men’s hockey team, because the school is building a new 5,000-seat arena on campus.

The Rosenbaum family worked with Darren Pitts and Brad Ranly of Phoenix-based Velocity Retail Group to find a buyer for the property.

