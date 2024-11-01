Caesars Republic Scottsdale to shutter restaurant, become a Hilton brand

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Caesars Republic Scottsdale has been open for less than a year but is already in the process of making significant changes to address issues the hotel has been facing.

During the Business Journal’s Restaurant and Hospitality Summit on Oct. 29, Rick Huffman, the CEO and president of HCW, the Missouri-based real estate development company that owns and manages the Caesars Republic Scottsdale, said it will be changing its relationship with Caesars and becoming a Hilton-branded hotel.

“We are becoming a soft-branded Hilton Dec. 1,” Huffman said at the event, which was held at the Biltmore Golf Club. “It'll still be Caesars Republic, and we created a [joint venture] with Hilton and Caesars and it will now be on the website under the Hilton brands.”

