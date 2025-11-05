Business climate report: Arizona slips to 8th, but very attractive for companies

PHOENIX — Arizona is still one of the top 10 states with the best business climates to attract new companies and expansion efforts, according to an annual report from Site Selection Magazine.

The state landed at No. 8 for 2025, tying with Indiana and dropping slightly from No. 7 the previous year.

The top state for the second year in a row is Texas, followed by North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, and Colorado.

