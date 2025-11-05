Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Business climate report: Arizona slips to 8th, but very attractive for companies

Arizona dropped one spot in the rankings compared to 2024
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona is still one of the top 10 states with the best business climates to attract new companies and expansion efforts, according to an annual report from Site Selection Magazine.

The state landed at No. 8 for 2025, tying with Indiana and dropping slightly from No. 7 the previous year.

The top state for the second year in a row is Texas, followed by North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, and Colorado.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen