Builders plan thousands of homes near TSMC plant in North Phoenix

Lennar Corp.
Lennar has plans to build more than 700 homes near TSMC in North Phoenix.
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 20, 2024
As competition heats up for a 2,300-acre state land auction surrounding the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant in north Phoenix, homebuilders have big plans to meet the demand of the 50,000 jobs that area is expected to create over time.

Miami-based Lennar Corp. plans to build more than 700 homes in that area, said Alan Jones, president of Lennar's Arizona division.

Lennar's Middle Vistas community off Interstate 17 and Dixileta is already experiencing high interest from TSMC employees, and several already have purchased homes in the new development where prices range from the mid $400,000s to the mid $700,000s.

Separately, Brookfield Properties has a planning contract and is planning work on behalf of the Arizona State Land Department for 6,000 acres of state land east of Interstate 17 and west of Tatum Boulevard.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

