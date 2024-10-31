Buckeye city eyes 2,100 acres for regional entertainment district

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye could be next in line for a regional entertainment hub.

The fast-growing West Valley city has been working on plans over the past year for a mixed-use destination for entertainment, retail, housing, recreation, education and research uses across 2,100 acres.

Called The Landing, the site is located south of Interstate 10 along each side of Verrado Way and is one of six major activity corridors Buckeye has designated as a special planning area. The majority of the acreage on the site is state trust land.

"The Landing in Buckeye is envisioned to be West Valley's premier destination for all things recreation, entertainment, working, shopping and living," the city's website said.

