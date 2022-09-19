Boeing expands Mesa campus with new 150,000-square-foot fabrication center

MESA, AZ — Boeing Company has wrapped up the construction of a new addition to its Mesa campus.

The Virginia-based aerospace company announced this week that construction was completed on its advanced composite fabrication center, which will be home to the production of materials for future combat aircraft.

The 155,000-square-foot fabrication center is located on Boeing's Mesa campus at 5000 E McDowell Road, located just to the south of Loop 202. With the construction phase now complete, the center is expected to be fully operational this fall.

Boeing told the Business Journal that it will bring on another 150 employees to work at the fabrication center.

