Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Boeing expands Mesa campus with new 150,000-square-foot fabrication center

Center will be home to production of materials for future combat aircraft
Boeing.jpg
Boeing
Boeing.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 11:37:28-04

MESA, AZ — Boeing Company has wrapped up the construction of a new addition to its Mesa campus.

The Virginia-based aerospace company announced this week that construction was completed on its advanced composite fabrication center, which will be home to the production of materials for future combat aircraft.

The 155,000-square-foot fabrication center is located on Boeing's Mesa campus at 5000 E McDowell Road, located just to the south of Loop 202. With the construction phase now complete, the center is expected to be fully operational this fall.

Boeing told the Business Journal that it will bring on another 150 employees to work at the fabrication center.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!